Lighthouses of Biscayne Bay Cruise to set sail on Apr. 27

Departing from the Deering Estate on Saturday, Apr. 27, the four-hour cruise will allow you to experience Biscayne National Park in a new light. Guided by a Biscayne National Park Ranger, guests will journey through Biscayne Bay to see the iconic Cape Florida, Fowey Rocks and Boca Chita lighthouses and learn about the history that surrounds them.

You will travel through the alluring Stiltsville and climb to the top of the Boca Chita Lighthouse for a panoramic view of the bay. You also may have the opportunity to see wildlife, including dolphins, sea turtles and various shore birds.

This experience is offered once a month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Advance reservations are required and the cost is $70 per person, plus tax and a processing fee.

The tour departing from Deering Estate is possible thanks to a partnership between Biscayne National Park, Florida National Parks Association, Deering Estate and Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.

The Deering Estate preserves the 1920s era Miami estate of Charles Deering, Chicago industrialist, early preservationist, environmentalist, art collector, philanthropist and first chair of the International Harvester Company. The Deering Estate is a 21st Century house museum, cultural and ecological field station, and a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. From canoe tours to bird walks, and guided museum and natural areas tours, the Deering Estate has diverse activities for the whole family to enjoy.