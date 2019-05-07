Lots happening this month as the beginning of summer approaches

There are a lot of meetings and special events taking place in May, and with Memorial Day coming up don’t forget that municipal offices will be closed. Let’s also try to remember that Memorial Day is not really about grilling burgers and hot dogs on the beach or in the back yard, it’s about remembering our military men and women who died in the service of their country in wars past and present.

Town of Cutler Bay Council Meeting… May 15, 7 p.m. in the Town of Cutler Bay Council Chambers, 10720 Caribbean Blvd., Cutler Bay, Florida 33189.

Zoning Hearing… The Village of Palmetto Bay will conduct a Zoning Public Hearing requiring Public Hearing on Monday, May 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Village Hall, 9705 East Hibiscus Street, Palmetto Bay, FL. Discussion and public input will be welcomed.

Annual Resource & Health Fair… May 21 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Auditorium at East Ridge, 19301 S.W. 87th Avenue, Cutler Bay, Florida 33157. “You’re invited to this FREE Resource and Health Fair to learn about community resources and receive health information from senior-related exhibitors from the health and medical field, insurance companies, financial planning companies, assisted living facilities, community partners and much more.” Florida Department of Transportation will be holding a CarFit at this event. For info contact Gabriela Blaylock at 786-573-5502 or by email at mblaylock@cutlerbay-fl.gov.

Memorial Day Celebration… the first annual “Palmetto Bay at Deering Memorial Day Celebration” will take place on Saturday May 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to honor, remember and celebrate those who gave their lives for our freedom. Where? At the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Avenue. Palmetto Bay residents, veterans and active duty military personnel will be able to enjoy the festivities at the historic venue free of charge. We hear that the day will feature a military parade including the St. Andrews Pipe and Drums and the Miami Palmetto Senior High School Marching Band. There will also be performances by local talent, a DJ, kids’ activities, house tours and kayak and nature hikes. The featured act of the afternoon is the Hal Roland Jazz Band.

Special “On the Bay” Adventures will be available for purchase the day of the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn blankets and chairs. Palmetto Bay residents will be required to show proof of residency. Tickets for non-residents will be for sale for $7/adults and children. All proceeds benefit the Deering Estate Foundation, supporting conservation, culture and community.

The Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College is breaking museum boundaries with documentary and essay films. MOAD MDC is focusing on bringing their programs to Miami neighborhoods for an exploration of what it means to exist in, and as, an urban community.

Starting in May, the museum will present Real Utopias, “a film series that examines past and current community experiments in our search for freedom, equality, and democracy. The free series will feature ten films which will be screened at MDC’s Tower Theater and the Bill Cosford Cinema at University of Miami from May to December.”

Bill Cosford Cinema, University of Miami is at 5030 Brunson Drive, Memorial Building 227, Coral Gables. MDC’s Tower Theater is at 1508 S.W. 8th Street, Miami.

For info visit http://www.mdcmoad.org/explore/Event.aspx?EventID=95744.

Thought of the Day:

Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless. – Mother Teresa

Gary Alan Ruse contributed to this column.

Got any tips? Contact me at 305-669-7355, ext. 249, or send emails to Michael@communitynewspapers.com.