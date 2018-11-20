Moving into the holiday season once more

Well, folks, Thanksgiving is just days away, with “Black Friday” sales following and Christmas right around the corner. There’s been a lot going on lately that distracts us from our immediate environment, but the holidays should help to remind us of something that is so important, our families, loved ones and friends. Sometimes, caught up in the day to day turmoil it’s easy to take them for granted, but we shouldn’t. Ever. So give them a hug and let them know, not just with gifts but with heartfelt words and deeds, how much they mean to you.

In Palmetto Bay, the next Regular Council Meeting will take place on December 5 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., immediately following the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected officials. It’s the usual location of course, at the Village of Palmetto Bay Municipal Center, 9705 E. Hibiscus Street in Palmetto Bay. “Discussion and public input will be welcomed concerning the following hearing item on First Reading which may be of interest to your immediate neighborhood…” It’s about an ordinance of the Mayor and Village Council relating to the Downtown Urban Village (Duv) Zoning District, and it’s sponsored by Vice Mayor John DuBois. Sounds like something a lot of folks will be interested in hearing about and voicing an opinion. Since it’s on First Reading there won’t be a council vote yet, but there’ll probably be a lot of discussion and also input from residents. Got questions? Call 305-259-1234.

Update on the Senior Game program… There was no Palmetto Bay Senior Game Day in November, but we’re told that it will return at Ludovici Park on December 13 for a special ‘covered dish’ themed gathering. For info visit https://www.palmettobay-fl.gov or call 305-259-1234.

Also in Palmetto Bay, the annual “Holiday Lights & Dine” event will take place on Friday, November 30, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Village Hall, 9705 East Hibiscus Street. The tree lighting ceremony launches the beginning of the holiday season in the village. For info visit www.123formbuilder.com/form-4404783/Holiday-Lights-Dine-2018.

The Town of Cutler Bay is looking for members for their Communities For A Lifetime Advisory Committee. Any residents interested in applying must provide applications by 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 29. For info about this just visit cutlerbay-fl.gov/home/showdocument?id=13312.

Municipal offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 22, and on Friday November 23.

Cutler Bay is having an Active Adults Luncheon at Rodbenders Raw Bar & Grill on November 27 at 11:30 a.m., 20400 Old Cutler Road in Cutler Bay. Space is limited to the first 12 RSVPs. Please contact Maria Blaylock at mblaylock@cutlerbay-fl.gov or call 786-573-5576 to RSVP.

Thought of the Day:

Difficulties are meant to rouse, not discourage. The human spirit is to grow strong by conflict. – William Ellery Channing

Gary Alan Ruse contributed to this column.

Got any tips? Contact me at 305-669-7355, ext. 249, or send emails to Michael@communitynewspapers.com.