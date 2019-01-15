Picnic in the park scheduled for Deering Estate, Jan. 20

Spend a relaxing day with your family and friends at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave., on Sunday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy lawn games and tours of the historic houses and natural areas.

General admission is $10 for adults and $7 for ages 4 and older; free for Deering Estate Foundation members.

Activities include:

• Lawn games.

• Guided tours of the historic homes at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. (limited access to historic homes) with opportunity to see the new permanent features within the historic homes including recently acquired furnishings and new textiles including drapes and bedding.

• Award winning film On This Land: The Charles Deering Estate written by Becky Roper Matkov and produced and directed by Carl Kesser of Kesser Post Production (second floor, Richmond Cottage).

• Natural areas tour at 12:30 p.m.

• The second day of “Affair en Plein Air,” an outdoor juried painting event by GroveHouse Artists, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Judging takes place at 1:30 p.m., juried by artist and art educator Sheri Friedman.)

Please note that grilling and cooking are not permitted on the estate.

The Deering Estate preserves the 1920s era Miami estate of Charles Deering, Chicago industrialist, early preservationist, environmentalist, art collector, philanthropist and first chair of the International Harvester Company.

The Deering Estate is a 21st Century house museum, cultural and ecological field station, and a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.

From canoe tours to bird walks and guided museum and natural areas tours, the Deering Estate has diverse activities for the whole family to enjoy.