PTS students recognized as ‘Outstanding’ at 2019 Florida State Spanish Conference

Palmer Trinity School’s (PTS) Spanish-language team, the Halcones, turned in an award-winning performance at the 2019 Florida State Spanish Conference (FSSC) recently held in Orlando.

The 15 world language students competed against other schools from across the state and were recognized as “outstanding” in the individual events in which they participated. The PTS team also received a perfect score of “outstanding” for the Spanish play they performed as part of the competition.

FSSC gives high school Spanish students the opportunity to compete against their peers and test their proficiency in the fields of declamation, impromptu speech and dramatic presentations.

Accompanying the PTS team were World Language instructors Raul González and Julio Carassou, and department chair, Maria Trinidad Rodríguez-Rittenhouse.

“We are incredibly proud of how our students represented Palmer Trinity. They are a strong team of ‘native speakers’ and excelled in a challenging Division II conference against formidable competitors,” Rodriguez-Rittenhouse said.

Participating students were: Andrés Álvarez-Paul, María Anzola-Schnell, Pamela Ascobereta, Anastasia D’Agostini, Ornella Libi, Valentina Libi, Santiago Méndez, Aitana Nasse, Mateo Nasse, Diego Negrón, Rafael Olloqui, Álvaro Ortega-Morales, Natalie Pulido, Natalia Rey and Rodrigo Santander.

For more information about Palmer Trinity School, visit www.palmertrinity.org.