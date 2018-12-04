Santa Claus is coming to town and visiting the Deering Estate

Santa Claus is coming to town and he is visiting the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave., on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Enjoy storytime with Santa’s elves throughout the historic houses and photos with Santa (for an additional fee) inside the Great Hall. Holiday photo packages are available starting at $10 (cash only).

There will be a special reading of the “Christmas Cookie Day” written by Tara Knudson and illustrated by Pauline Siewert. Children also can participate in holiday arts and crafts activities.

The event is free with regular estate admission of $15 for adults and $7 for children (ages 4-14). It is free for Deering Estate Foundation members and children under 4 years old.

Be sure to stop by the Gift Shop, operated by Aloré Event Firm, located in the South Parlor of the Richmond Cottage (first floor).

It features home decor items, floral arrangements, themed books, custom gifts, hand-picked candies and more. The Gift Shop is open Thursdays-Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during holiday events.

Celebrate Deering all year and gift a membership to family and friends this holiday season. Members enjoy free general admission to the Deering Estate, including admission to select events during the holiday season, and much more.

The Deering Estate preserves the 1920s era Miami estate of Charles Deering, Chicago industrialist, early preservationist, environmentalist, art collector, philanthropist and first chairman of the International Harvester Company. The Deering Estate is a 21st Century house museum, cultural and ecological field station, and a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. From canoe tours to bird walks, and guided museum and natural areas tours, the Deering Estate has diverse activities for the whole family to enjoy.

For more information, visit deeringestate.org.