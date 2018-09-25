Spooky season: Deering Estate offers a variety of ghost tours

The Deering Estate offers a variety of ghost tours, paranormal investigations, and overnight experiences.

See some of the evidence captured on video, in photographs, and audio recordings during the ongoing investigation of Miami’s most haunted property. Join P.R.I.S.M. Paranormal Research South Florida for the Third Annual World’s Largest Ghost Hunt on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., at the Deering Estate.

Historic Ghost Tour — Sept. 28; Oct. 3 and 24, 8–10 p.m.; cost, $30 — Step into the past on a Ghost Tour of the Deering Estate with paranormal investigators from P.R.I.S.M. Paranormal Research South Florida. Listen to the stories of the Deering Estate’s previous inhabitants and hear about sightings and experiences from actual paranormal investigations of the historic site. It is recommended to wear comfortable clothing and shoes.

National Ghost Hunting Day “World’s Largest Ghost Hunt” — Saturday, Sept. 29;

9:30 p.m.–1 a.m.; cost, $65 — On one night, the world will unite to tell its historic story through the haunted. Join paranormal investigators from P.R.I.S.M. Paranormal Research South Florida for the third annual “World’s Largest Ghost Hunt” (#LargestGhostHunt) at the Deering Estate. This event globally observes the most haunted properties in the world, while recognizing the novice, curious, experts and professionals that investigate paranormal activity in iconic locations. National Ghost Hunting Day also encourages historic preservation, paranormal unity, paranormal research and public education about historic sites and the skills and techniques used in paranormal investigation.

Deering Spookover — Oct. 20 and Nov. 9; 10 p.m.–2 a.m.; cost, $65 — Visit the most active locations on the estate, with paranormal investigators from P.R.I.S.M. Paranormal Research South Florida, where you can investigate and attempt communication with the spirits that roam in the historic houses and main grounds. Equipment used to detect spectral presences such as pendulums, dowsing rods, EMF meters, voice recorders and cameras are welcome. This is not a sleepover; participants will investigate all night. Please dress comfortably (closed toes shoes, long pants, comfortable shirt), bring your own flashlight, mosquito repellent and any equipment you wish to use.

Tickets for the events can be purchased online at www.deeringestate.org.

For private tours, contact the Deering Estate’s Group Sales Office at 305-235-1668 ext. 262.

The Deering Estate preserves the 1920s era Miami estate of Charles Deering, Chicago industrialist, early preservationist, environmentalist, art collector, philanthropist and first chairman of the International Harvester Company. The Deering Estate is a 21st Century house museum and an environmental preserve listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. From canoe tours to butterfly walks and guided museum and natural areas tours, the Deering Estate has diverse activities for the whole family to enjoy.