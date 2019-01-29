The Falls seeking local talent for on-stage performances

The Falls, 8888 SW 136 St., is seeking singers and entertainers to showcase their talent and perform for shoppers and visitors throughout the spring and summer months.

The center currently is accepting applications from theatrical, musical, dance or chorale groups to perform on stage in Center Court. Performances will run for a minimum of 60 minutes, one performance per Friday, starting at 6 p.m.

Interested parties may contact Doris Rassi at The Falls at drassi@simon.com with an image of the group, as well as audio or video clips of past performances for consideration. It is free and open to the community to participate. Applications due by Feb. 11.

Visit www.ShopTheFalls.com for the latest updates.