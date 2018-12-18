The pleasures of old age

Old age has its pleasures, which, though different, are not less than the pleasures of youth. — W. Somerset Maugham.

With maturity comes an “ease of being.” It’s true; we don’t stay up until the wee hours of the morning (often) but we can still have a fabulous time and be in bed by midnight. Recently, I went to Philadelphia for my cousin’s 80th birthday celebration. It was three full days of partying — everyone had a blast. Yes, bedtime was earlier but the enjoyment the same.

Most Assisted Living Centers happy hour starts at 3 p.m. Personally, I loved going to Dad’s Happy Hour. Let the party begin! Dad and his fellow residents also loved happy hour and still had time for a nap before 6 p.m. supper.

Another pleasure of old age is being able to play 18 holes of golf instead of a “quick 9.” I remember when we were kids, Dad had Saturday golf every week — and he didn’t get home until after lunch. That did not go over well with the Mother of his children. After the children left, it was nine holes with Mom once a week and two rounds of 18 holes weekly. Ahhh, the decadence!

Now, it’s the little things that give us much more pleasure; taking a grandchild to his or her first ballet or play, hearing the newest member of your family call you “Grandma” or “Nana.” The family getting together to celebrate a wedding or birthday — all give us a chance to luxuriate in the foundation we have created for the generations to come.

And to those baby boomers reading this — remember, how you treat your loved ones is how you’ll be treated. Paul said it best in his Epistle to the Galatians: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.”

Frances Reaves, Esq., a graduate of the University of Miami Law School, spent 10 years as a litigator/lobbyist. Today, she Is an accomplished business woman who, when her parents could no longer take care of themselves, learned the ins and outs of senior care (or the lack thereof). She founded Parent Your Parents to assist seniors and their children through the myriad pitfalls and options of “senior care” in the 21st Century. If you have any questions or comments contact Frances at hfrancesr@parentyourparents.com.