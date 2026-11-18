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The Corvette has always represented something special: the ability to deliver serious sports-car performance without requiring an exotic European badge.

The 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport continues that tradition, combining a naturally aspirated V8, a wide mid-engine stance and track-oriented engineering in a package designed for both road driving and weekend performance adventures.

The heart of the Grand Sport is Chevrolet’s new 6.7-liter LS6 V8, producing 535 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque. Unlike a turbocharged or supercharged engine, this V8 breathes naturally, delivering power without forced induction.

An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission sends power to the rear wheels, preserving the traditional rear-wheel-drive character of this Grand Sport. Chevrolet quotes a zero-to-60-mph time of 2.75 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 10.95 seconds at 124 mph, which translates to incredible performance.

The Grand Sport’s appeal extends beyond straight-line acceleration. Its wide-body design, staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged-aluminum wheels, integrated rear spoiler and available performance packages are intended to improve grip, stability and cornering capability. Magnetic Selective Ride Control 4.0 helps manage suspension behavior, while the available Z52 Sport Performance and Z52 Track Performance packages add progressively more serious hardware for enthusiastic drivers including track-proven stopping power. The track package includes carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires and additional aerodynamic equipment.

For South Florida owners, the Grand Sport offers a different kind of everyday driving experience. Its low profile and broad body make a statement on Brickell Avenue, along Biscayne Boulevard or cruising toward Key Largo. The removable roof panel on the coupe adds open-air enjoyment, while buyers also can select a hardtop convertible.

Naturally, Miami’s congested streets and limited parking spaces will not showcase the car’s full performance potential, so plan a proper track day to explore its limits.

Fuel economy is the trade-off. Chevrolet lists EPA estimates of 15 mpg in city driving, 23 mpg on the highway and 17 mpg combined. With an approximately 18.5-gallon fuel tank, the Grand Sport is clearly designed around performance rather than fuel savings.

Inside, the driver-focused cockpit features digital displays, wireless phone projection and Google built-in compatibility. The different trims also offer everything from GT1 seats, the Bose Performance Series 14-speaker system and Napa leather seating surfaces, with a price that starts at $89,000. The trims make a difference so make sure you understand the differences between them and pick your favorite flavor.

The Corvette Grand Sport lives up to the hype because it is fast and beautiful both inside and out. Give it a spin and tell me what you think.

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