Deering Estate Artist-in-Residence Spotlight: Natalia Garcia-Lee

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Natalia Garcia-Lee was born in Madrid, Spain, and lives and works in Miami, Florida. She received a B.F.A. in sculpture from Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York, in 1995. Natalia Garcia-Lee is a multi-disciplinary visual artist working in oil paintings, collages, drawings, and jewelry. Natalia Garcia-Lee is a series-based artist, with each series utilizing one or more mediums while relating to each other under the common theme of how humans behave as a species. Garcia-Lee’s solo exhibitions include “How to Organize Humans” upcoming January 2027, Bridge Red Studios. “HOMO SAPIEN SAPIEN,” October 2025, Miami Dade College, Kendall Campus Gallery, Miami, Florida. “The Measure of Man,” April 2022, LnS Gallery, Miami, Florida and “Monkey Mind,” April 2020, Deering Estate Museum, Miami, Florida. Group exhibitions in Miami, Florida include “COUPLING” 2026, Bridge Red Studios. “Marmoris” 2026, Coral Springs Museum of Art. “Evening of Art” 2026, Lowe Museum. “Cut, Tear, Rupture and Overlay” 2023, Edgezones Art Center. “The BluPrnt Show” 2023, Bridge Red Studios. “In the Company of Women: At Large” 2022, LnS Gallery.



This month, Natalia will be hosting a collage workshop on Sunday, November 22nd at 4 pm in the Deering Estate Pump House. Tickets are $20 and available on Eventbrite.

About the Artist-in-Residence Program

The Deering Estate is proud to house 17 brilliant Artists-in-Residence for the 2026 season. Each artist interprets the historical, architectural, intellectual, archeological, and natural elements of the Deering Estate in their own artistic practice, while pursuing innovative projects, studio work, connecting with other artists, and engaging the public.

Each artist has a unique artistic practice, including but not limited to painting, sculpture, photography, cinematography, performance arts and the literary arts.

About the Deering Estate

Deering Estate, located at 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Miami, is a 21st-century house museum, cultural and ecological field station, and a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. Deering Estate is designated as one of seven Miami-Dade County “Heritage Parks” which have a vital role in our community’s history, environment and in providing recreational and cultural experiences.

Cultural Arts Programming at the Deering Estate is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, and The Deering Estate Foundation, Inc.

About the Deering Estate Foundation

For those who treasure the Deering Estate, who advocate for its preservation and wish to invest in its future, The Deering Estate Foundation provides opportunities for individuals and corporations alike to partake in membership, signature events, and one-of-a-kind experiences, all in service of providing vital funding and support to the Deering Estate. Through these efforts, the foundation fulfills its mission to uphold the legacy of Charles Deering’s cherished 1920s-era property, to provide funding for the cultural, educational and recreational experiences it offers, as well as its significant scientific and archaeological endeavors to conserve its diverse flora, fauna and the eight native ecosystems that thrive on its 450 acres, and to ensure its longevity as a prized American heritage site. Established in 1989, The Deering Estate Foundation, Inc. is a community-based charitable 501(c) 3 Florida Corporation and the philanthropic partner of the Deering Estate.