Deering Estate to present holiday ‘Tides & Tidings’

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The Deering Estate in Palmetto Bay has a special holiday season event you can put on your to-see list now.

It is titled “Historic Holidays Décor: Tides & Tidings,” and it runs from Nov. 26 through Jan. 6, 2027, except Christmas Day when the estate is closed. The Deering Estate is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the gates close at 4 p.m.

“Inspired by Charles Deering’s love for seafaring, adventure, and the natural beauty of Biscayne Bay, the estate will be transformed into a festive wonderland filled with nautical elegance, ocean-inspired décor, and holiday magic,” according to estate event planners.

The event is included with general admission, to the estate which is $18 for adults (ages 15 and older) and $10 for children (ages 4-14), plus tax. Admission is free for Deering Estate Foundation members and children under 4 years old.

Besides the twinkling lights, trim of blue and silver, and garlands inspired by coral and mangroves to reflect the charm of holidays by the water there will be other festive decor. Charles Deering had a passion for exploration, and was a dedicated conservationist, so event planners say that he understood the importance of protecting treasured ecosystems and cultural landscapes.

“Under the creative direction of the Deering Estate, in collaboration with the Deering Estate Foundation, 100 Ladies of Deering and volunteers, the estate invites guests to celebrate the holidays where history, conservation, and the magic of the ocean meet.”

The Stone House is closed to the public for renovation and restoration, but the rest of the estate remains open for exploration.

At Richmond Cottage there will be displays by sponsoring groups:

● Dining Room & Breakfast Room: Pottery Barn

● Kitchen: Rotary Club: Perrine, Cutler Ridge and Palmetto Bay

● Garden Room, Film Room, Children’s Room & Stairway Railings: 100 Ladies of Deering

● Scholar Room: Indie-Annie Jones

● Hotel Room with Bathroom: Stephanie and Dulce Michell

● Orientation Room: Artists-in-Residence Susana Behar, Debora Rosental and Aida Tejada

● Paranormal Room: Genealogical Society of Greater Miami

● Front Porch: Pinecrest Garden Club

● Back Porch: Palmetto Bay Garden Club

Deering Estate is located at 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Palmetto Bay.

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