Local Connections, Bigger Opportunities: Palmetto Bay Welcomes Manny Cid

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Building a stronger business community starts with connecting the right people. Yesterday, November 5, the Palmetto Bay Business Association hosted its networking luncheon at Coral Reef Recreation Center, featuring Manny Cid of Miami-Dade County’s Strategic Procurement Department. With a background spanning public service, economic development, and business ownership, Cid brought a perspective closely connected to the needs of local entrepreneurs. The gathering offered an opportunity to strengthen relationships and connect with county leadership involved in small and local business development—helping keep South Dade’s business community informed and engaged.