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What began as a sustainability initiative connecting schools with a shared commitment to environmental stewardship has grown into a districtwide movement that is transforming campuses, classrooms, and communities throughout Miami-Dade County.

“When we launched the Green Schools initiative in 2023, our goal was to bring together schools that were already doing incredible work and create opportunities for them to learn from one another,” said Karly Pulido, chief sustainability officer for Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS). “What we’ve seen since then is the growth of an extraordinary community. Schools share ideas, resources, and best practices that benefit students across the district while helping cultivate the next generation of environmental leaders.”

On Oct. 28, M-DCPS celebrated the third annual Green Schools Recognition Program Awards, recognizing 55 schools participating this year in a growing sustainability network that has connected nearly 100 schools over the program’s first three years. Through environmental initiatives, student leadership opportunities, and community partnerships, the program has evolved from a competition into a collaborative Green Schools community.

The event recognized schools that have demonstrated excellence in areas ranging from environmental education and campus enhancement to health and wellness, community engagement, innovation, and schoolwide culture. More importantly, it celebrated a program that has evolved into a collaborative network of schools working together to create a more sustainable future.

That collaborative spirit is evident throughout participating schools, where sustainability has become far more than a collection of environmental projects. For many campuses, it now serves as a framework for student leadership, community engagement, innovation, and hands-on learning.

At Gloria Floyd Elementary School, sustainability has become woven into the school’s everyday culture.

“Gloria Floyd Elementary School was inspired by a desire to help students understand that caring for the environment is part of being a responsible member of the community,” said Christine Smith, principal of Gloria Floyd Elementary School. “The Green Schools program provides meaningful opportunities to connect classroom learning with hands-on experiences and encourages students and staff to work together toward a healthier, more sustainable school.”

For Smith, one of the greatest benefits of the program has been watching students develop a sense of ownership and responsibility while learning how their daily decisions affect the world around them.

“Composting food scraps, sharing unneeded food and drinks, reducing waste, conserving resources, and protecting wildlife are simple choices that can have a lasting impact,” Smith added.

“They enjoy seeing how food scraps can be transformed into nutrients for plants and discovering how simple sustainability practices can make a difference both at school and at home.”

For Pulido, the stories reflect exactly what the Green Schools initiative was designed to achieve.

“Sustainability is not just about protecting resources,” she said. “It’s about empowering students with the knowledge and confidence to make positive choices that improve their schools and communities. The lessons they learn today help prepare them to become thoughtful leaders tomorrow.”

The impact extends well beyond individual campuses. What began as a way to highlight sustainability efforts has become a growing community of educators, students, environmental advocates, community partners, and sponsors working together to advance environmental stewardship throughout Miami-Dade County.

“What started as a competition has become a community,” Pulido said. “Schools are visiting one another, sharing ideas, exchanging resources, and helping each other grow. The result is a stronger network that benefits not only our schools but also the communities they serve.”

As M-DCPS continues to prioritize innovation, excellence, safety, and student success, the Green Schools Recognition Program demonstrates how environmental stewardship can become part of a well-rounded educational experience while preparing students to become informed and engaged citizens.

“The real success of Green Schools isn’t measured by an award,” Pulido said. “It’s measured by students understanding that their actions matter, schools working together toward common goals, and communities becoming stronger because of those efforts.”

Jose Ocana is Efficiency Coordinator, Resource Efficiency and Optimization, Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

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