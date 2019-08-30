Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management update on services affected by Hurricane Dorian

The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) offers the following update on waste collection and disposal services in anticipation of any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian:

Curbside waste and recycling collection services will continue normal operations on Thursday, August 29th and Friday, August 30th. Following service, residents are encouraged to secure their waste and recycling carts in their garage, storage/utility shed, carport or patio to prevent the carts from becoming projectiles during strong winds or floating away during heavy rains.

Bulky waste scheduling via 311 and online has been suspended as of 12:30 p.m. today. Residents who scheduled bulky pickups beginning Tuesday, August 27th and after are reminded that their pile may not be addressed prior to the suspension of bulky collection services as a result of the arrival of tropical storm force winds. Residents are strongly encouraged to use the closest Neighborhood Trash and Recycling Center* for do-it-yourself disposal of household trash and tree cuttings needing immediate disposal. Bulky waste crews will continue collecting previously scheduled piles today, Friday and throughout the weekend until arrival of tropical storm force winds.

Effective today, August 29th and until further notice, the Department's disposal facilities will observe the following extended hours:

Facility Extended Hours of Operation Thursday and Friday Extended Hours of Operation Saturday Neighborhood Trash and Recycling Centers 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. South and North Dade Landfills 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central, Northeast and West Transfer Stations 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Resources Recovery Facility 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Neighborhood Trash Recycling Centers, and South and North Dade Landfills, will observe extended hours on Sunday depending on weather conditions.

For more information and updates, call 311, the County’s Contact Center, visit the Department’s website at miamidade.gov/solidwaste, or follow the Department on Facebook, and Twitter.

* Trash and Recycling Centers are open only to Miami-Dade County waste collection customers. Waste Collection Customers are households in the unincorporated service area and the following cities: Aventura, Cutler Bay, Doral, Miami Gardens, Miami Lakes, Opa-locka, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, Sunny Isles Beach.