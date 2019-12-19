Rep. Shalala Statement on President Trump’s Proposal to Allow States to Import Drugs from Canada

Today, Congresswoman Donna Shalala (FL-27) released the following statement after the Trump administration released a proposed rule on drug importation:

“President Trump is again asking a foreign country for assistance—this time on drug prices.  The House of Representatives passed a bill to allow the federal government to negotiate for lower drug prices directly with pharmaceutical companies that is safer and better for the American people than this plan, but apparently the President doesn’t have the courage to negotiate on his own as he promised during his campaign.”


