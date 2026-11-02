School Board member Santos recognizes District 9 mayors

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Miami-Dade County School Board member Luisa Santos, during the board meeting of Oct. 14, proffered agenda item B-3, recognizing strong partnerships with five District 9 mayors.

Strong local governance and collaboration with municipal leaders are essential to creating safe, vibrant, and supportive environments for our students and families. Mayors play an important role in fostering civic engagement, promoting public safety, and investing in youth. The Miami-Dade School Board recognizes the connection between quality education and thriving neighborhoods and is committed to working alongside local leaders to support academic achievement, empower young people, and strengthen the communities we all call home.

In recognition of these shared goals, the board honored the following District 9 Mayors for their visionary leadership and dedicated partnership:

Mayor Joseph M. Corradino, of the Village of Pinecrest, has served his community since 2006 as a council member, certified urban planner, Planning and Zoning Board member, and mayor since 2016. As president and CEO of The Corradino Group, his leadership in environmental innovation earned Pinecrest the 2025 Florida Municipal Achievement Award for Environmental Stewardship.

A former leader of the American Planning Association, Miami-Dade League of Cities, ChamberSouth, Doral Business Council, and Economic Development Council of South Dade, Mayor Corradino exemplifies creative problem-solving and environmental stewardship.

Mayor Karyn Cunningham, of the Village of Palmetto Bay, is a Miami Palmetto Senior High School alumna and retired 21-year United Teachers of Dade (UTD) educator who began her career teaching first grade before being elected mayor in 2018.

Committed to youth, education, and civic engagement, she has led the Safe Schools Initiative, Kids Town Hall, Youth Advisory Board, Friday Intern Program, Annual Principals Breakfast, Passive Park Initiative, and more.

A former president of the Miami-Dade League of Cities, Mayor Cunningham remains dedicated to community service and empowering youth.

Mayor Tim Meerbott, of the Town of Cutler Bay, is a Miami Southridge Senior High School alum and life-long Cutler Bay resident who helped establish the town’s governance as an inaugural council member and Charter Committee business liaison in 2006. He was elected mayor in 2018, and he co-created the South Dade Municipal Coalition.

Mayor Meerbott serves on the state’s Biscayne Bay Commission and Biscayne Bay Watershed Management Advisory Board. His environmental initiatives, including town golf cart green routes, reflect his commitment to community-focused governance.

Mayor Steven D. Losner, of the City of Homestead, has served as mayor since 2019 following his earlier tenure on the Homestead City Council from 2001 to 2007. A South Dade High School alum and local attorney practicing in Homestead since 1992, Mayor Losner has championed economic growth, public safety, and community infrastructure by expanding the police force, bringing new jobs to the area, and completing the Biscayne-Everglades Trailway and park improvements.

An active Rotarian, he continues to promote sustainability and lower long-term energy costs through innovative waste-to-energy technologies.

Mayor Charlotte Thompson, of Florida City, is a South Dade Senior High School graduate and a retired lieutenant with the Florida Highway Patrol, serving since 1990. She made history as Florida City’s first female mayor, and her administration centers on public safety, youth engagement, financial literacy, and community development.

Through her regular monthly food distribution drives and hands-on community workshops, she maintains a steadfast commitment to transparent communication, community empowerment, and supporting local families.

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