These are your schools; their future is our future

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Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is more than the school system I have the privilege of leading. It is the school system that helped shape my life.

I attended these schools. More than three decades ago, I began my career in these classrooms as a teacher. Since then, I have served as a principal, regional leader, and today, superintendent of schools.

Through every one of those roles, I have learned something that has never changed: the strength of our schools comes from our people.

It comes from teachers who see potential in children and refuse to let it go unrealized. It comes from paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers, custodians, maintenance employees, transportation professionals, and countless others whose work makes education possible every day. It comes from school police officers and security personnel entrusted with helping keep our students and employees safe.

And most importantly, it comes from our students and families.

These are your schools.

Generations of Miami-Dade students have walked through their doors and gone on to build businesses, strengthen neighborhoods, raise families, and help shape the community we call home. What happens inside our schools does not remain inside our schools; it becomes part of the future of Miami-Dade County.

That is important context as our community considers the Referendum renewal on Nov. 3.

The referendum asks voters whether to renew the existing one-mill property-tax levy for an additional four years. First approved by voters in 2018 and renewed in 2022, the referendum would continue the existing one-mill rate; it does not propose an increase in that rate.

The revenue is dedicated to two purposes: compensation for teachers and instructional personnel, and student safety and school security. Public charter schools receive their proportionate share as required by law, and an independent citizen advisory committee provides oversight.

Behind every dollar are people, and behind every statistic is a student.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is a seven-year A-rated school district, and the graduation rate for District-operated schools has surpassed 95 percent.

But those numbers represent something much greater. Behind every graduate is a story. There is a teacher who refused to give up on a student, a principal who created an opportunity, an employee whose work made a school function, a school police officer who knew students by name, and a family that believed education could open doors.

That is the daily work of public education.

Every morning, families across Miami-Dade entrust us with what matters most to them: their children. Parents are their children’s first teachers. Our responsibility is to build upon that foundation by challenging, supporting, and preparing every student for a world changing faster than ever before.

For more than 140 years, public education in Miami-Dade has helped generations transform opportunity into achievement. Buildings have changed. Technology has changed. Our community has changed.

But the promise remains: to give every child the opportunity to become something greater. Your support is an investment in that child’s dreams.

As Nov. 3 approaches, I encourage every voter to learn about the Referendum, review the facts, ask questions, and make an informed decision. You can find out more by visiting secureourfuture.dadeschools.net.

This conversation is about more than a referendum; it is about our teachers, it is about safety, it is about opportunity, and it is about the future of the community we call home.

These are your schools, and our investment today will continue to yield amazing results for generations to come. Sitting in our classrooms today are Miami-Dade’s future teachers, nurses, entrepreneurs, engineers, first responders, artists, and community leaders.

What we build for them today will help shape the Miami-Dade they lead tomorrow.

Their future is our community’s future, and their success will always be our greatest responsibility. Together we can Secure Our Future.

Rafael A. Villalobos is Superintendent of Schools, Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

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