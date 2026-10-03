Village schedules workshop on controversial Luxcom property

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The Village of Palmetto Bay has announced that there will be a public workshop concerning Luxcom’s application to rezone approximately 60 acres at 6527 SW 152 St. This is the former FPL power plant property.

The workshop will take place 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, at Village Hall, 9705 E. Hibiscus St. Residents also may participate virtually. Those wishing to participate remotely must register through GoToWebinar at

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3212984540307160918

During the workshop, residents will be presented with the details of Luxcom’s plans for the property. Luxcom is asking that the property’s zoning be changed from E-1, which permits one-acre estate homes, to Planned Area Development (PAD).

So far, no information on what Luxcom plans to build, site plans, traffic study, proposed uses, number of dwelling units, density, building heights, access points, parking, stormwater plan, utility demands, environmental analysis, or proposed PAD regulations have been provided.

Village council members also will learn that information for the first time at the workshop. Immediately following the public hearing will be a zoning hearing at 7 p.m.

Further complicating matters, a meeting was scheduled for Sept. 14 during which Luxcom was anticipated to propose a settlement agreement. This refers to the lawsuit brought by Luxcom in the November 2020 Bert J. Harris Jr. Private Property Protection Act to recover more than $20 million in compensation for losses caused by the village’s efforts to prevent Luxcom from developing its property. The village sought to block the suit but was overruled.

Depending on what takes place on Sept. 14, the scheduled public hearing and the zoning meeting may or may not take place.

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