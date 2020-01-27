Westminster Brings Christmas to the Bahamas

1 of 3

Westminster Christian Elementary School students in Palmetto Bay raised more than $2,600 through their weekly “noisy offering,” a loose change collection, to bring Christmas to the children of East Grand Bahama who were devastated by Hurricane Dorian. In addition to the funds raised, students and families donated more than $1,400 in Christmas gifts and supplies to host a Christmas celebration on the island. Westminster family, Jason and Nichole Flowers and their children Prince ’28 and Alexandra ’29, graciously arranged for transport of 25 boxes full of gifts and food, as well as two larger coolers with 12 turkeys and 12 hams. Pilot and WCS alumnus Joe Stewart ’78 flew Westminster Elementary School Principal Caleb Lopez and son Andy ’27 to attend the celebration and to bring ornaments for the Christmas trees.

“We are overwhelmed with the generosity of everyone who came together to make this day possible for the children in East Grand Bahama,” said Lopez. “God’s hand was evident every step of the way and we were grateful to share our blessings.”