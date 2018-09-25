Candidates for Village Council District 3 – Bob Buzzelli

Bob Buzzelli is running for Palmetto Bay Village Council District 3.

Buzzelli is married and has four children and eight grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Army beginning in 1966, worked for the City of Miami Fire Rescue Department from 1973 to 2004. He was the owner and operator of Sun Saver Industries. Buzzelli is a church deacon and he served on the Citizens Advisory Committee on the South Dade Busway.

All candidates were asked the following questions:

Q. If elected, what would you do in the first 100 days?

A. “Work with Cutler Bay to create a local school bus system for Southwood to remove 200-300 cars a day to bring traffic relief to the southern part of VOP. Reducing rush hour traffic is a critical need for our village.”

Q. What motivated you to run for office?

A. “Having been deeply involved in the Village for many years I decided to run for office after many people approached me, including my wife. This was never a lifelong desire but I am ready to serve the residents of Palmetto Bay to the best of my ability.”

Q. Why do you think you would be the best candidate for the position?

A. “I feel I am the best candidate for this seat as I bring leadership skills, a vision of moving forward, the aspiration to bring a voice to District 3 and to represent the people not special interest groups.”

— Gary Alan Ruse