Celebrating Park and Recreation Month 

This July marked the 34th celebration of Park and Recreation Month! The theme for 2019 is Game On!, which emphasizes getting active, and does so in a fun and engaging way. The month’s overall intention is to encourage Americans to recognize the importance of local parks and recreation centers and their role in positively contributing to the physical, economic, and environmental well-being of communities. In a world fraught with urban sprawl and constant technological distractions, parks are significant because they act as a place of serene refuge and one where we can interact with nature. Even this small contact with the environment is proven to be largely beneficial for our mental health. According to the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), studies have shown that people who live further than 1 kilometer from a green space have 50 percent higher odds of experiencing stress compared to those who live less than 300 meters away, and that the more often respondents visited a green space, the less stress they experienced. Parks and recreation centers also encourage physical activity, which is widely believed to relieve symptoms of depression.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Not only are parks beneficial for our mental well-being, but they are also beneficial for the well-being of the environment. Each park has an ecosystem that is home to many different species of plants and animals. As urbanization continues to take place and animals find themselves without a habitat, it only becomes increasingly vital that parks be preserved. As residents of South Florida, we’re extremely familiar with heavy downpours and the flooding that results. Although we often depend on man-made drainage systems, unpaved ground that is found in parks is a far more efficient and inexpensive method of managing storm water compared to methods like drainage ditches and sewers. This is both an environmental and economic advantage of providing green spaces and infrastructure.

If you’re looking to gain from these individual and communal benefits, we encourage you to take advantage of the parks and recreation centers in our own Palmetto Bay community! At the Deering Estate, every weekend during the month of July, we’ve offered $1.00 general admission in honor of this month’s celebration. Haven’t joined us yet? Stop by for our final weekend and be sure to spread the word by using the hashtag #GameOnJuly. We look forward to celebrating Park and Recreation month again with you next year!

Grace is a rising sophomore at the College of William & Mary, where she plans on studying Marketing and Psychology. She is currently a Marketing intern at the Deering Estate in Palmetto Bay.