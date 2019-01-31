Chabad of Palmetto Bay & Deering Bay is hosting Jerusalem Uncovered

Chabad of Palmetto Bay & Deering Bay is hosting a presentation, Jerusalem Uncovered, on Sunday, February 10th, at Ludovici Park, Palmetto Bay, in the Feller Community Room.

Please join us for Brunch at 11:00 AM and the lecture at 11:30 AM, 17641 Old Cutler Road Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

The presentation centers around biblical archaeology and features fascinating discoveries that show the connection between the bible and the land of Israel.

Rabbi Avrohom Stolik, the “Jewish Indiana Jones”, takes you on an enlightened journey back in time with his grasp of archaeological and historical information.

Suggested participation is $10.00. To pay in advance, CLICK HERE.