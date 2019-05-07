County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava says Miami-Dade is becoming a solar leader in the Sunshine State

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners on May 7 unanimously passed legislation to help streamline the permits for installation of solar energy systems for residences and businesses, positioning Miami-Dade as a solar leader in the Sunshine State.

The ordinance, sponsored by County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, makes solar rooftop and ground-mount systems clearly allowable in a multitude of building types and zoning categories. It codifies the interpretations done to date by the Zoning Department to permit solar installations. This is part of the county’s effort to qualify for SolSmart Gold status.

“Miami-Dade needs to be bold and lead the nation on solar,” said Commissioner Levine Cava. “We are the Sunshine State, and our community must be aggressive on moving forward with sensible solutions. Going solar helps us to reduce our carbon footprint, a critical component of our climate resilience efforts, and it is key to Miami becoming a leader in solar jobs. By seeking SolSmart Gold status, we show that we’re serious about putting sunshine to work in the Sunshine State.”

SolSmart is a program of the Solar Foundation and supported by the US Department of Energy that recognizes local governments that are actively working to make it faster, easier and more affordable to go solar. Its national team of experts provides no-cost technical assistance to help local governments become “open for solar businesses.” In recognition of their achievements, communities receive designations of SolSmart Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Miami-Dade County previously received a Bronze rating. After passage of this Ordinance, Miami-Dade County will reapply to SolSmart to seek a “Gold” rating.

For more information on the SolSmart program, visit www.solsmart.org.