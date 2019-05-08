DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA CLOSES HER FIRST MONTH AS A CANDIDATE FOR MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAYOR WITH OVER $830,000 IN FUNDRAISING

Miami-Dade County Commissioner and candidate for Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced today that her campaign and political committee brought in a combined total of over $830,000 for the month of April.

Daniella shared, “The grassroots enthusiasm and support that our campaign has received in just the first month is overwhelming — we surpassed our goals and shattered expectations. All across this county we are witnessing courageous Miami-Dade residents coming together seeking real sustainable change through our trailblazing campaign. With that continued support, I expect we will break more records and exceed expectations. In the end, what we all need is a Mayor who cares and I am prepared to be that Mayor.”

Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava reached an important milestone in her first fundraising month by raising the most in a single month for a non-incumbent compared to past campaigns for Mayor.