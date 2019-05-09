Daniella Levine Cava Will Be in Attendance at the FIU North Campus Israeli Consulate General Independence Day Event

Miami-Dade County Commissioner and candidate for Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will join Lior Haiat, the Israeli Consulate General along with other elected officials in celebration of Israel’s 71st Independence Day. Commissioner Levine Cava will share brief remarks during the event.
Where:
FIU North Campus
Kovens Conference Center
3000 NE 151 ST
North Miami, FL 33181
When:
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7pm – 9pm
