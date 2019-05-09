Daniella Levine Cava Will Be in Attendance at the FIU North Campus Israeli Consulate General Independence Day Event

Miami-Dade County Commissioner and candidate for Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will join Lior Haiat, the Israeli Consulate General along with other elected officials in celebration of Israel’s 71st Independence Day. Commissioner Levine Cava will share brief remarks during the event.

Where:

FIU North Campus

Kovens Conference Center

3000 NE 151 ST

North Miami, FL 33181

When:

Thursday, May 9, 2019

7pm – 9pm