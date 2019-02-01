Ahhhh February- the month of candy hearts, chocolate kisses, delicious South Florida weather and love. So what better month to fall in love with Palmetto Bay all over again! This month Palmetto Bay is hosting many events that give our residents a taste of why Palmetto Bay is such an amazing place to live. Our Camping in the Park event was a fun filled day and night and included a night hike, kayak adventures, animal encounter, archery, camp fire, arts & crafts, s’mores, and Incredibles 2 on the big screen! Also in February, Drive In Movie Night, Pineland Clean up at Coral Reef Park, Birdwatching, and one of my favorites, Wine glass painting with our friends at Art South. Check out https://www.palmettobay-fl.gov/ to learn more about February events.

Need more reasons to fall in love? Check off from the “Mayor’s Top Ten” list of great things to do to keep you loving our Village: 10) Shop at the Palmetto Bay Farmer’s Market 9) Treat yourself to a great dining experience at one of our local restaurants 8) Take a bike ride to visit Deering Estate and the soon to be rebuilt People’s Dock 7) Take a run with Old Cutler Run Club 6) Kayak in our canals 5) Take a gardening class 4) Stretch with Yoga by the Bay 3) Star gaze with the Southern Cross Astronomical Society, 2) Hop on the IBus for a Park and Ride experience, and (drum roll please…) 1) Visit one (or more) of our beautiful parks where you can walk, run, roll, or just sit and enjoy all of the beauty that is Palmetto Bay.

We want to make your experience in Palmetto Bay a memorable one. Our entryways are getting a noticeable “facelift” with new landscaping to beautify the locations. So far, new flowering plants and trees have been planted at the intersections of Old Cutler Road and SW 136th Street and Old Cutler Road and SW 184th Street. The two entry points at US1 will be next! Street by Street and Park by Park we are working to improve, enhance and beautify the public right-of-ways and spaces in our Village. This is just the beginning…

As always, I am here to answer questions or lend a helping hand. Please feel free to contact me at kcunningham@palmettobay-fl.gov or at 305-904-1805. Together we can make Palmetto Bay an even better place to live, work, learn, and play!