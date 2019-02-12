February events of interest to mark on your calendars

COW Meeting… There’ll be a Palmetto Bay Committee of the Whole Workshop on Tuesday, February 19, at 7:00 p.m. in the Village Municipal Center, 9705 E. Hibiscus Street. A number of issues will be discussed with council members present, but no voting will take place.

Councilmember for a Day…

District 1 Councilmember Patrick Fiore will inaugurate “Councilmember for a Day” on February 23rd. Join him and together you’ll tour the village and point out areas of concern. To participate, send an email to PFiore@palmettobay-fl.gov.

Sherlock Showdown: A Puzzle-Solving Competition will take place on Friday, March 8, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Thalatta Estate Park, 17301 Old Cutler Road in Palmetto Bay. The Parks & Recreation Department is teaming up with The Great Escape Room Miami to create an event where you and your team will race against the clock to solve a challenging series of clever puzzles. For ages 21+. Cost is $35 per person which includes appetizers, beverages and valet parking. For info and tickets call 305-259-1234 or visit the village website at http://www.palmettobay-fl.gov.

Village Crime Rate Drops for fourth consecutive year. We’re told that 2018 saw a decrease of 9 percent from the prior year according to statistics presented in “A Safer Community Town Hall” at the Palmetto Bay Municipal Center recently. These statistics were presented by Major Maria Guerra and Lt. Antonio Rodriguez, who provided a PowerPoint presentation of current and future crime prevention initiatives in Palmetto Bay. Congrats to the members of the Palmetto Bay Policing unit on their exemplary work.

NOTE: Municipal offices will be closed on Monday, February 18, 2019 in observance of the President’s Day holiday.

CBBA business networking luncheon…The Cutler Bay Business Association will have its next luncheon meeting at East Ridge of Cutler Bay, 19301 SW 87th Ave. After networking and the catered lunch, the keynote speaker is Shirley Solis. “Anyone in business today should be marketing to women; 80 percent of the decision making process comes from women. Shirley will be discussing the growing trend of women empowerment and decision making. You will learn the special things that appeal to women that will help improve your sales.” Purchase tickets in advance and save. Online registration, members $18 and guests $25; at the door members and guests $30. Space is limited. For additional information email: President@CutlerBayBiz.com, or visit http://cutlerbaybiz.com/.

Town of Cutler Bay Council Meeting… it will take place on February 20 at 7:00 p.m. in the

Town of Cutler Bay Council Chambers, 10720 Caribbean Blvd., Cutler Bay. This is the regular monthly council meeting.

Curious about lobbyists? Registered lobbyists in the Town of Cutler Bay can be found listed at http://cutlerbay-fl.gov/town-council/charter-officials/town-clerk/lobbyists. There’s a bunch of them representing various clients.

Cutler Bay circulator bus… Need to get around? The schedule and map for the Cutler Bay Circulator can be found at http://cutlerbay-fl.gov/home/showdocument?id=6064.

Thought of the Day: Rumor travels faster, but it don’t stay put as long as truth. – Will Rogers

Gary Alan Ruse contributed to this column.

Got any tips? Contact me at 305-669-7355, ext. 249, or send emails to <Michael@communitynewspapers.com>.