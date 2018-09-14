Florida Ethan Pribramsky Selected for  2018 POWER SHOWCASE World Classic

The 13th Annual World POWER SHOWCASE is being held in Miami at Marlins Park on December 27th to the 31st 2018. The event features the most prolific amateur players from around the world and provides the perfect center-stage opportunity in which to demonstrate their skill-sets in a major league stadium.

The POWER SHOWCASE has announced that Catcher, Ethan Pribramsky, of Palmer Trinity School, Pinecrest, FL, has been named to the 13th Annual POWER SHOWCASE All-American Team. Each player is personally selected by the POWER SHOWCASE based on their abilities, power, scout references, school and showcase tournament performances. Ethan will proudly represent FL during the prestigious Home Run Derby that will feature top amateur power hitting prospects from around the world and during the All-American Classic Game. The game highlights the five-day, All-encompassing educational experience staffed by some of the very best coaches, including an MLB Scout Day in front of all thirty organizations, a welcome dinner/ jersey presentation ceremony, the home run derby itself, two mental strength sessions and involvement in the POWER SHOWCASE’s philanthropic arm, called the “Home Runs that Help”.

To learn more about the POWER SHOWCASE or dates and the official selection process, visit www.powershowcase.com