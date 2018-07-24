Martha Francis Diaz: (1928 – 2018)

DIAZ, MARTHA, passed away peacefully at her home in on July 11th, 2018, in Palmetto Bay, FL. She was 89. Martha is preceded in death by her beloved husband legendary UM Swimming Coach and Sports Hall of Fame member Bill Diaz, her brother and sister in law Louis and May Leon, and her parents Felipe and Estella Leon. Martha is survived by her three loving sons William, John and Rick, nephew Phillip Leon, nieces Robin and Allison Elmore, her beloved sister in law Alice Elmore and seven grand children and six great grand children.

Martha was born on October 4, 1928 in Havana, Cuba to her parents Felipe Leon and Estella Alvarez Leon. Martha at an early age moved to New York City where she lived in Spanish Harlem until her parents relocated to Miami, Florida in 1948.

Besides being a loving wife and homemaker, for many years Martha was a successful and top real estate sales and brokerage representative in South Florida for Smith and Associates until she retired.

Martha was of Spanish heritage and was a great Latin cook from Arroz con Polla, Picadillo Rice and Beans and having Paella parties with her husband Coach Bill Diaz and confidant Joe Pineda.

We ask you kindly remember Martha Francis Diaz as a remarkable, loving and devoted wife and caring mother to her three sons, and shared her love, life and good fortune to hundreds of friends and acquaintances along the way. It is for these caring and loving gestures and instances that Martha gave of herself for humanity, everyone she touched and met, as she will be deeply missed.

There will be a private celebration of life service for immediate family and friends on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church located on Old Cutler Road in Palmetto Bay, FL from 2-3:30pm.

In leiu of flowers, the family requests donations in Martha and Coach Bill Diaz honor directed to the UM Sports Hall of Fame; C/O: Mr. John Routh, 5821 San Amaro Drive, Coral Gables, Fl. 33146.