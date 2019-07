Palmer Trinity School 2019 Falcon Summer Camp Highlights

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Over the last eight weeks, boys and girls across the greater Miami area took part in Palmer Trinity School’s 2019 Falcon Summer Camp and specialty camps. Camp activities included fun-filled activity-based experiences in the arts, sciences and sports for kindergarteners and teens alike.

Falcon Summer Camp field trip highlights included attending musical theatre productions of Frozen, Jr. and Aladdin, Jr. at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, and visiting Zoo Miami, the Deering Estate, Miami Seaquarium, Grapeland Water Park, and Dave & Busters.

Additionally, this summer PTS offered specialty camps like its Volleyball Conditioning Clinic, ASAP Basketball Conditioning Clinic, Tennis Conditioning Clinic, various intro math programs, Creative Writing, English, Jumpstart Your Learning Power: Study Skills, Robotics, Fishing, The Art and Science of Baking, S.E.A. Camp (Shore, Ecology and Awareness), Dance, and Stagecraft: Theatre Makeup.