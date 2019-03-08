Palmer Trinity School Names Andrea Fresco Learning Resource Specialist

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) is supplementing its academic support for students and teachers with the addition of Andrea Z. Fresco as Learning Resource Specialist.

In this role, Fresco will provide students with strategies to assist in the learning process and will be an active resource for faculty and parents. She will also aid in providing academic support plans for specific learning needs.

Fresco has been at PTS since 2015 as a math teacher and Middle School Math Department co-chair. She has been an educator in South Florida for more than 25 years and was a teacher for the gifted program at Coral Reef Elementary for five years before coming to Palmer Trinity. She is certified in Primary K-3, Elementary Education 1-6, Reading K-12, English 5-9, Gifted Endorsement, and ESOL Endorsement.

“Providing students with the support and resources they need to thrive is a priority at Palmer Trinity and we are so happy to be filling this position with one of the many talented educators we have on campus,” stated Patrick Roberts, Head of School. “Ms. Fresco is extremely qualified and we are confident she will excel in her new role as a critical resource for students, their parents, and our faculty.”

Fresco earned a Florida endorsement in gifted education from the University of South Florida. She holds a master’s degree in reading education from Barry University and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Georgia.