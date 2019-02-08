Palmer Trinity School Presents the Musical Comedy Hit “Hairspray Jr.”

What: The Palmer Trinity School (PTS) theatre department is proud to present two performances of its Spring all-school musical, Hairspray Jr. The 1950’s are over and change is coming to Baltimore! You can’t stop the beat of this BIG and BOLD musical about one plus-sized girl’s inspiring dream to dance, fall in love and take a stand to integrate American television, all while not dentin’ her ‘do!

Based on the book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, the Tony award-winning musical comedy features music and lyrics by Mark Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Whittman. This 70-minute version is a family-friendly musical loaded with laughter, dazzling dance numbers and popular toe-tapping tunes.

Join our cast and crew of fifty students and faculty for a fun and lighthearted show that shines a light on the important message of inclusivity and acceptance for all.

When: Thursday, March 14, 2019

Performance begins at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 15, 2019

Performance begins at 7:00 p.m.

Where: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

10950 SW 211 Street

Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Who: Palmer Trinity School Theatre Department (All Grades)

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and children under 10, and $10 for all PTS students.

Tickets must be purchased at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Box Office by calling (786) 573 – 5300 or by visiting their website www.smdcac.org.