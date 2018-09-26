Palmer Trinity School Presents the Musical Comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”

The Palmer Trinity School (PTS) theatre department is proud to be presenting three performances of the hilarious musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 11 – 13, 2018, at the Banyan Bowl in Pinecrest Gardens on 11000 Red Road.

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” written by Joe DiPietro and set to music by Jimmy Roberts, is the second longest running Off Broadway musical of all time. The musical explores love and relationships by taking you through a side-splitting series of dating and marriage vignettes. It exposes everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit!

All performances will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $5 for all PTS students. The show is rated PG-13 and is not suitable for children under 13.

Tickets can be purchased at the door on the night of the performance or at the Palmer Trinity Campus Store.

Please call the PTS Box Office line at (305) 259-1121 for more information.