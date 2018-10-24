Palmer Trinity School Students Participate In Florida High School Model United Nations Conference

Earlier this month, 19 students from the Palmer Trinity School (PTS) High School Model United Nations Team traveled to Punta Gorda, Florida to participate in the Florida High School Model United Nations (FHSMUN) Gulf Coast 6 Conference.
The PTS students represented the countries of France, Brazil, Malawi, Norway, Sudan, Laos, and Kuwait as they debated and collaborated with other nations over various issues including the ongoing crisis in Syria, localizing UN Sustainable Development Goals, engendering employment and entrepreneurship for women, and responding to the global alert for pandemics and emerging diseases.
PTS faculty leaders Derek Smith and Ania Fernandez accompanied the MUN team.
“We are exceeding proud of our Model UN students for skillfully representing their respective nations and Palmer Trinity School,” Patrick Roberts, Head of School.
The participating students and the countries they represented as part of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Committee, World Health Organization (WHO), Security Council, and UN Women are listed below:
Carlos Penzini: Malawi UNDP Committee
Su “Andy” Cheng: Norway WHO
Jack Sulkes: France WHO
Federica Kauffmann: Brazil WHO
Sara Ramos: Brazil UN Women
Tomas Medellin: Kuwait Security Council
Ismael Alvarez: Brazil UNDP
Hannah Baron: Norway UN Women
Nicholas Hernandez: Sudan UNDP
Benjamin Arnold: Laos UNDP
Carolina Lopez: France UN Women
Johanna Hinke: Malawi UN Women
Camila Lander Torbar: Norway UNDP
Megan Maguire: Sudan UN Women
Nikolas Gianulis: Laos WHO
Lucas Schrier: France Security Council
Botong “Barton” Liu: Malawi WHO
Wenshu “Kevin” Hou: Sudan WHO
Wutao “Phil” Hong: France UNDP
