Palmer Trinity School Students Participate In Florida High School Model United Nations Conference

Earlier this month, 19 students from the Palmer Trinity School (PTS) High School Model United Nations Team traveled to Punta Gorda, Florida to participate in the Florida High School Model United Nations (FHSMUN) Gulf Coast 6 Conference.

The PTS students represented the countries of France, Brazil, Malawi, Norway, Sudan, Laos, and Kuwait as they debated and collaborated with other nations over various issues including the ongoing crisis in Syria, localizing UN Sustainable Development Goals, engendering employment and entrepreneurship for women, and responding to the global alert for pandemics and emerging diseases.

PTS faculty leaders Derek Smith and Ania Fernandez accompanied the MUN team.

“We are exceeding proud of our Model UN students for skillfully representing their respective nations and Palmer Trinity School,” Patrick Roberts, Head of School.

The participating students and the countries they represented as part of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Committee, World Health Organization (WHO), Security Council, and UN Women are listed below:

Carlos Penzini: Malawi UNDP Committee

Su “Andy” Cheng: Norway WHO

Jack Sulkes: France WHO

Federica Kauffmann: Brazil WHO

Sara Ramos: Brazil UN Women

Tomas Medellin: Kuwait Security Council

Ismael Alvarez: Brazil UNDP

Hannah Baron: Norway UN Women

Nicholas Hernandez: Sudan UNDP

Benjamin Arnold: Laos UNDP

Carolina Lopez: France UN Women

Johanna Hinke: Malawi UN Women

Camila Lander Torbar: Norway UNDP

Megan Maguire: Sudan UN Women

Nikolas Gianulis: Laos WHO

Lucas Schrier: France Security Council

Botong “Barton” Liu: Malawi WHO

Wenshu “Kevin” Hou: Sudan WHO

Wutao “Phil” Hong: France UNDP