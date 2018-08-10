Palmer Trinity School Welcomes New Board Member

Palmer Trinity School announces the addition of Emilio Fernandez as a member of the board of trustees who will begin his term at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

“Emilio is a seasoned, well-respected legal and real estate professional, and we look forward to his contributions as we embark on the new school year,” said Michael Baiamonte, chairman of the board.

Fernandez is executive vice president of North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) where he oversees the company’s general legal affairs, federal and state compliance programs, and national corporate initiatives. He also serves as president of NATG’s underwriter North American Title Insurance Company and affiliated property and casualty agency, North American Advantage Insurance Services, LLC.

Prior to joining NATG, Fernandez practiced real estate law as a partner at Holland & Knight LLP.

He is a member of the Florida Bar, Dade County Bar Association, American Bar Association, and Cuban American Bar Association. Fernandez is also a member of the United Way of Miami-Dade Tocqueville Society, a group of local business, civic and philanthropic leaders devoted to the community and to its future generations.

Fernandez earned his law degree from New York Law School, and has an MBA and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from the University of Miami.

About Palmer Trinity School

Palmer Trinity School—a coeducational, Episcopal day school—is dedicated to promoting academic excellence that integrates knowledge, compassion, global citizenship, and social responsibility. Providing a supportive environment, Palmer Trinity School serves students from a broad range of socio-economic, ethnic, and religious backgrounds in grades 6-12. For more information about the school, visit www.palmertrinity.org . To follow Palmer Trinity School on Facebook, click here .