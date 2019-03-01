Palmer Trinity School’s Ashley Armato Appointed to SACAC College Admission Counseling Board

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) senior associate director of college counseling and diversity coordinator, Ashley Armato, has been appointed to serve on the board of directors of the Southern Association for College Admission Counseling (SACAC). During her upcoming three-year term on the board, she will represent SACAC on a regional and national level, and will serve as a delegate to the organization’s national conference.

“I look forward to working with the SACAC board as they are passionate about helping students find the right academic setting in which to thrive and have the tools needed to reach their higher education goals,” stated Armato.

SACAC is a professional association of more than 1,700 members from colleges, universities, secondary schools and educational consulting firms in the southern region of the United States including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as the Caribbean. SACAC is also a chartered affiliate of the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC). The association is dedicated to helping counselors guide students to successfully reach their higher education goals.

Armato has been a part of the PTS college counseling team since 2010. She has a Master of Education in higher education administration from Florida International University, and a bachelor’s degree from Amherst College in Massachusetts.