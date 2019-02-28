Palmer Trinity School’s Eco Club Helps Clean up Kendall Indian Hammocks Park

Earlier this month, students belonging to the Eco Club at Palmer Trinity School (PTS) joined volunteers from the local non-profit We Are Nature (WAN) for a day of cleanup at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park. The We Are Nature organization promotes the need for sustainability and a clean environment to ensure the health of current and future generations. It hosts monthly cleanups of local parks and beaches to protect the environment, educate the community, and make Miami a better place for all.

“As educators we strive to instill in our students the importance of being proactive in confronting the many challenges of climate change. When we see them enthusiastically participate in the many efforts around the community to make improvements we are proud and gratified that they have embraced environmental stewardship,” states Patrick Roberts, Head of School.

Palmer Trinity’s Eco Club volunteers included seniors Gio Befeler, Joe Cherubin, Kevin Hernandez, Andy Shodell, and junior Alejandro Alvarez-Paul. The students worked on the park grounds collecting dozens of glass bottles, glass jars and plastic waste.

The students earned service living hours for their volunteer work with WAN that count toward fulfilling one of the requirements needed to earn a Palmer Trinity School Blue Stewards Certificate. The certificate awarded celebrates a student’s successful completion of the PTS Blue Stewards program, one of the school’s environmental stewardship initiatives including courses and participation with a special focus on water.