Palmer Trinity Students Recognized as “Outstanding” at 2019 Florida State Spanish Conference

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) congratulates its Spanish-language team, the Halcones, for their award-winning performance at the 2019 Florida State Spanish Conference (FSSC) in Orlando. The 15 hard-working world language students competed against other schools from across the state and were recognized as “outstanding” in the individual events they participated in. The PTS team also received a perfect score of “outstanding” for the Spanish play they performed as part of the competition.

FSSC gives high school Spanish students the opportunity to compete against their peers and test their proficiency in the fields of declamation, impromptu speech and dramatic presentations.

Accompanying the team were World Language instructors Raul González and Julio Carassou, and department chair, Maria Trinidad Rodríguez-Rittenhouse.

“We are incredibly proud of how our students represented Palmer Trinity. They are a strong team of ‘native speakers’ and excelled in a challenging Division II conference against formidable competitors,” stated Rodriguez-Rittenhouse.

Below is a list of the participating students:

Andrés Álvarez-Paul

María Anzola-Schnell

Pamela Ascobereta

Anastasia D’Agostini

Ornella Libi

Valentina Libi

Santiago Méndez

Aitana Nasse

Mateo Nasse

Diego Negrón

Rafael Olloqui

Álvaro Ortega-Morales

Natalie Pulido

Natalia Rey

Rodrigo Santander