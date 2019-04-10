Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor, John Dubois, Announces Candidacy for County Commissioner, District 8

Village of Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor, John Dubois, announced his candidacy for Miami-Dade County Commissioner for District 8, following current Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava’s decision to run for Miami-Dade Mayor last week.

“Our County government has failed its residents in many ways, particularly in Southern Miami-Dade where, despite the region’s continued growth, promises made to alleviate our congested roads and highways by adopting mass transit solutions such as the expansion of Metrorail or the implementation of Light Rail have simply not been met,” – declared Mr. Dubois.

“It is my intention to bring my years of experience in the private and public sectors to address not only this critically important issue, but tackle the many pressing problems affecting our community ” – added Mr. Dubois

Vice Mayor Dubois’ commitment and priority are the residents of District 8. Therefore, in this spirit, Mr. Dubois has decided to invest in the community he cares about by self-funding his campaign for the County Commission with an initial deposit of one million dollars.

Vice Mayor John DuBois is a highly respected businessman, civic leader, and philanthropist who has spent his career in the Telecommunications industry. In 2008, he founded Eyecast, a cloud-based Video Surveillance company where he is currently President and CEO. Mr. DuBois attended American University in Washington, D.C., where he earned a B.S. in Economics and Business Administration and a Master of Science Degree in Technology of Management.

Vice Mayor DuBois has served on the board of directors and advisory boards of many companies, charities, and institutions including several years on the Board of the Deering Estate Foundation in Palmetto Bay. Before being elected as Vice Mayor of Palmetto Bay, Mr. DuBois was appointed to the Palmetto Bay Tree Advisory Committee because of his credentials as an ISA certified arborist and led the Village to be granted Tree City USA status. In addition, Vice Mayor Dubois serves on the Board of Directors of Camillus House, the largest service provider for the homeless in Miami-Dade, and he currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Camillus Health Concern.

Mr. DuBois has made Palmetto Bay his home for almost 20 years. He has served the residents of Palmetto Bay as Vice Mayor for the past 7 years since his election to the post in 2012. He was re-elected in 2016.