Palmetto Senior Barbados Service Project

In an effort to support aspiring youth soccer players in Barbados, Miami Palmetto Senior High School Varsity Soccer Captains Tyler Larco and Peekay Stoffle organized Soccer Pass Miami — a gently-used soccer cleats and gear drive. Larco and Stoffle teamed up with a a small group of teammates, friends and family to collect cleats and equipment that was delivered and distributed by six of the students in Barbados on August 10, 2019.

Palmetto Varsity Soccer Coach Patrick Larco said, “They understand the impact that hope can have in a child’s life and wish to create that feeling through the donations. In an environment of limited resources, this donation will help support and motivate the players in Barbados with much-needed cleats and gear.”

Led by Stoffle, six students traveled to Barbados in August to distribute the collected gear to youth associated with KickStart Football Club, a nonprofit soccer program. Stoffle with his fellow student athletes also ran a free soccer clinic in St. John’s parish to give local players a chance to interact with the visiting Miami players.

“Soccer is more than a game,” said Stoffle. “It’s a universal language that creates community on the field. We hope our donation to KickStart players will inspire them to reach their potential in the game and in life and know that players at Palmetto Senior High School and other local schools in Miami want to support their success.”

In addition to Larco and Stoffle, student participants include Miami Palmetto Senior High School athletes: Katie Burge, Jordon Larco, Isabella Stoffle, and Alyssa Gallo. Also involved in the initiative were Kira Rico, Junior Class President at Coral Reef Senior High School, Ciaran Stoffle, a seventh-grader at Southwood Middle School, and Regan and Cuttino Copper, seventh and fourth-grade students at Leewood K-8 Center. Together, they collected over 100 cleats, 165 jerseys and training shirts, 50 shorts and 20 balls. In addition, Soccer Locker of Pinecrest partnered with the Palmetto players donating 100 Soccer Locker T-shirts supporting the students’ efforts to bring soccer and hope to the youth players of Barbados. School Board Member Dr. Lawerence Feldman will be recognizing the students for their community service efforts representing student leadership from Palmetto Bay and Kendall area schools.