Public meeting on plan for Chapman Field Park on December 18

The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will be hosting a public meeting to update the community regarding the remediation plan for Chapman Field Park. The meeting will take place Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. at the Deering Estate Visitor Center, 16701 SW 72 Ave., Miami.

For more information, contact Danette Perez, Miami-Dade Parks Communications Division, at 305-755-7827 or Danette.Perez@miamidade.gov.