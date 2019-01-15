Something to light up your January, and more…

Get your glow on… Palmetto Bay has something unusual scheduled this month. It’s the Glow Yoga by the Bay and is on Friday January 25 from 8 to 10 p.m. Picture a yoga event with glow in the dark accents. It includes a yoga class, glow bands and paint. There will be healthy food vendors and raffles. “Accessorizing with your own ‘glow’ is encouraged,” say village staffers. It’s for ages 13 and up and will take place at the Thalatta Estate, located at 17301 Old Cutler Road. Cost is $20 for online pre-registration and the deadline for that is Jan. 23. It will be $30 for on-site registration. For registration visit <www.palmetobay-fl.gov> or call 305-259-1234.

Tree-huggers alert… Palmetto Bay officials are asking residents to “come celebrate Arbor Day with a tree planting ceremony at Palmetto Bay Park.” located at 17535 SW 95 Avenue, on Friday January 18 at 10 a.m. The village, by the way, is a member of Tree City USA, also known as the Arbor Day Foundation. More than 3,400 communities have made the commitment to becoming a Tree City USA. They have achieved Tree City USA status by meeting four core standards of sound urban forestry management: maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.

Holiday note… Municipal offices will be closed on Monday, January 21, 2019 in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

There will be a Town of Cutler Bay Council Meeting on January 16 at 7 p.m. at the usual location, the Town of Cutler Bay Council Chambers, 10720 Caribbean Blvd., Cutler Bay, Florida 33189.

Family fun at the South Dade Cultural Arts Center… it’s Florida Grand Opera Family Day on Saturday, January 19, at 10:00 a.m. It’s at the Back Yard Concert Lawn & Plaza. “FGO Family Day is a fun-filled day where opera fans young and old, new to the genre or opera aficionados, can come and explore the world of opera through hands on activities, live performances, interactive experiences, and the thrill of live theater.” Admission is free but a ticket is required.

“Florida Grand Opera brings all the aspects of opera to life—in front of and behind the curtain. Our activities have something for everyone: stage make-up, special effects, set design, instruments of the orchestra, and of course singing! To make the experience a memorable one, mini live musical performances highlight the day, and every Family Day concludes with an audience-friendly professional opera performance sure to delight all ages.” Visitors receive an opera passport/autograph book to guide them through the day’s many different activities, as well as a special gift to remind them of their experience. This year, they will be presenting the timeless classic La Bohème, one of the most famous operas ever written. Location is 10950 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, 33189. The number for the box office is 786-573-5300.

