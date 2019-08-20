STATE OF FLORIDA PRESENTS $200,000 CHECK TO DEERING ESTATE FOUNDATION FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS

On Thursday, August 15, the Deering Estate Foundation hosted Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez and other invited guests for a presentation of a State of Florida legislative appropriation of $200,000 to begin renovations of a 10,700 square-foot field study research center. When completed, the facility will provide temporary living quarters for up to 14 researchers as well as house an archival library and a field staff office for the Deering Estate and Deering Estate Foundation.

For years, researchers have studied the unique ecological, geological, and archaeological features on the 450-acre Deering Estate property, which is a historic park and natural preserve owned by the State and operated by Miami Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces. These funds start the process of increasing the research capacity and retain a library of the findings.

Rep. Vance Aloupis and Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez championed a funding request which was approved in 2019 which will expand the reputation of the Deering Estate as a significant research site.

Special guests for the private tour included: Norman Mackey, Jr., Aide to Miami-Dade Mayor; Alex Ferro, Chief of Staff to Miami-Date Mayor; Representative Javier Fernandez; Jennifer Tisthammer, Deering Estate Executive Director; Representative Vance Aloupis; Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez; David McDonald, DEF; Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez; Peter England, DEF; Becky Matkov, President Deering Estate Foundation; Carole Wright, DEF; Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava; Maria McDonald, President 100 Ladies of Deering; Bonnie Barnes, Executive Director, Deering Estate Foundation; guest; and Cire Andino, Miami-Date Parks, Recreation and Outdoor Spaces.