Sunday Morning Special Olympics 5K Raises $65,000

Nearly 500 runners hit the pavement for the 10th annual 5K run/walk benefitting Special Olympics Florida athletes.

The Sponsor an Athlete 5K, hosted by Gulliver Preparatory School, raised $65,000 in an effort to help support more than 7,000 athletes that Special Olympics Florida serves in Miami-Dade County. The event brought out families, running enthusiasts and everyone in between in support of the cause. The finish line was set at the school’s Sean Taylor Memorial Field, where participants also got to enjoy a CARNIVAL featuring a live DJ, food trucks, face painting, balloon artists, arts & crafts with Arts4All, vendors and complimentary snacks.

Special Olympics Florida provides sports training and competition, health services and leadership training at no cost to athletes or their family members.