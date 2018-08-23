Three Palmer Trinity Students Advocate Cancer Prevention with Their One Change Bracelets

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) students Olivia Bacardi ’20, Attie Crews ’21 and Megan Keller ’21 have founded the non-profit organization One Change Bracelets to spread awareness on skin cancer prevention with their community and raise funds to support cancer research.

“We came up with the idea to start this organization because Attie Crews’ mom has Melanoma and my grandfather did as well. We have to start spreading the word because Melanoma is one of the few preventable cancers, so education at an early age is key,” said Megan Keller.

One Change is a line of UV-detecting bracelets that serve as a reminder to apply sunscreen to prevent melanoma and other skin cancers so common in Miami residents. The three friends make the color-changing bead bracelets with the support of their families and sell them for $10 each on the organization’s social media accounts and at local businesses including Blush Boutique, Learning Express and South Miami Dermatology. All proceeds go to Melanoma research.

To date, One Change has donated a total of $20,000 towards cancer research.

Initially meeting their goal of raising $10,000, One Change Bracelets made matching donations to Miami Cancer Institute and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Thanks to the continued success of their fundraising campaign, students Bacardi, Crews and Keller will be presenting Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center with a second check in the amount of $10,000.