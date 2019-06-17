TWO PALMER TRINITY SENIORS AWARDED – P.E.O. STAR SCHOLARSHIPS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) seniors Isabella Gomez and Autumn-Jade Stoner are two of 880 students nationwide selected to receive a $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a philanthropic and educational organization dedicated to providing opportunities for higher education to women. There are approximately 6,000 chapters in the United States and Canada with nearly a quarter of a million members. The P.E.O. Sisterhood was founded January 21, 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Gomez and Stoner are young women of stellar achievements, who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities and community service and have demonstrated exceptional potential for future success.

Isabella Gomez is attending University of Chicago where she will study pre-medicine. Autumn Jade Stoner is attending Brown University in the fall, where she will study cognitive and neuroscience.

Both young women are in the top five percent of their graduating class, among numerous other honors. Stoner is sponsored by the organization’s Chapter A of Miami, Florida and Gomez is sponsored by Chapter AK of Miami, Florida.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited post-secondary educational institution in the United States or Canada in the next academic year. For additional information on the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, please contact Dr. Mary Ellen Cassini atmecassini@palmertrinity.org or peointernational.org.