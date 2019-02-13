Westminster Christian School Science Research Program Shines at Regional Science Fair





Westminster Christian School’s Science Research Program had an another excellent showing in this year’s 65th Annual South Florida Regional Science and Engineering Fair, held at Miami Dade College North Campus on January 26th. Freshmen Melanie Deville and Dante Martinez will advance to the State of Florida Science and Engineering Fair in March, representing South Florida and Westminster. Senior Carolina Gonzalez and sophomore Katrina Bobson will serve as alternates.

Special awards were earned by sophomore Katrina Bobson (Agroecology Award from FIU), senior Carolina Gonzalez (Dade County Science Teacher’s Association Award), sophomore Kayla Dumas (In Vitro Biology Award), freshman Dante Martinez (American Meteorological Society), and freshman Melanie Deville (Naval Award and UM ALDA Young Scientist Award).

In addition to special awards, Kayla Dumas earned an Honorable Mention; Isabella Artiles, Leila Barket, Liliana Diaz-Silveira, Peter Frometa, Nicholas Godoy, and James Lee were awarded Excellent ratings; and Katrina Bobson, Melanie Deville, Carolina Gonzalez, Isabela Gonzalez, and Dante Martinez all earned Superior ratings.

Special thanks to science faculty Mrs. Lisa Garrido and Dr. Lynell Martinez on their leadership and guidance. The ongoing success of WCS students is a reflection of the focus faculty and the school places on science education and research.