A New Year at Pinecrest Gardens, South Florida’s Cultural Arts Park

What better way to ring in the New Year than a month filled with theater, art, music and more. We speak the language of culture with a helping heaping of family fun. Make this year about making family memories at Pinecrest Gardens and start it off with unforgettable activities in our beloved Banyan Bowl, and what better performances can we offer in the Banyan Bowl than South Motors Jazz.

This month we are featuring the Harry James Orchestra in a Big Band Salute to the Music that Won World War II

Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Harry James is long since gone, but his music lives on and thrives. Now directed by its former lead trumpet, the enormously talented and irrepressible Fred Radke, the James band is still packing them into concert halls around the globe. Perhaps the most important musical influence in Fred’s early career was that of legendary jazz trumpet player Harry James, himself. In what can only be described as a dream come true for Fred, he joined the Harry James Orchestra as lead trumpet player and toured with his mentor. Fred cherished his time with Harry and considered it a great compliment when other musicians, including Harry himself, would remark as to the similarity of Fred’s sound and musical style to that of his mentor. To purchase tickets call 1-877-496-8499 or buy at Pinecrest Gardens.

If big band is not your thing, then join us for our new Comedy Series, LAUGHTER IN THE GARDENS featuring Ron Feingold… LIVE! on Thursday, January 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Ron Feingold has created something truly unique and wonderful in the world of comedy and music. Fusing stand-up comedy and a cappella music together may sound impossible… But Ron Feingold has done it. Enjoy a night of LIVE comedy when Comic Cure presents Ron Feingold’s “Comedy A Cappella!” A blend of traditional stand-up comedy with ear-pleasing a cappella music all sung by one person. What makes this show special is the fact that Ron sings ALL of his own vocals! He sings the bass, tenor, alto, soprano and lead vocals in these funny, up-tempo songs and parodies and Ron is also a master at establishing instant rapport with his audiences. Call 305.669.6990 for information. Tickets are $20.

Children’s Concerts

It’s all about children’s entertainment with The Amazing Adventures of Alvin Allegretto on Sunday, January 12 at 3:00 p.m.

Orchestra Miami presents another wonderful Nicklaus Children’s Pinecrest Outpatient Center Family Fun Concert at Pinecrest Gardens’ Banyan Bowl. The Amazing Adventures of Alvin Allegretto takes place in the town of Harmony where everybody sings… everybody, that is, except Alvin Allegretto. His parents take him to see one expert after another to find a cure for his strange condition but only Alvin, with the help of the audience, can find the answer. A co-production with Magic City Opera. For more information or to purchase advance tickets phone 305-274-2103 Advance Tickets: $15 Adults, $12 Seniors, $10 Children age 3 and older; Day of Tickets: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors, $12 Children age 3 and older.

Also at Pinecrest Gardens this coming week:

Horticultural Design Workshop: Terrariums on Thursday, January 9 at 10:30 a.m. in the Hibiscus Room

Build Your Own Terrarium or Miniature Garden: Terrariums and miniature gardens are a perfect way to display your creativity on a small scale! This hands-on class will teach you the basics of terrarium design. Containers, plants, and design materials will be provided for you to create one for your home. All workshops are open to the public. Pre-registration required, Limit 12 people per workshop: Register online or call 305-669-6990. Fee: $30.

Children’s Education

Little Lizards

Ages 3 to 10

Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m.

Free with park admission, weather permitting.

This drop-in science and art program will feature new activities every week relating to a monthly theme. Lizards will read, explore, create and imagine, while learning about the wonders of nature.

January is all about Butterflies – There is much to learn about these flying jewels! Did you know that female butterflies can lay up to 100 eggs? That’s a lot of baby caterpillars! In October we will learn about the butterfly lifecycle, look for caterpillars in the garden and learn of ways to help these beautiful pollinators.

ENVIRONMENTAL ART CONTEST

Wings of the Tropics

This is a visual arts contest that prompts students to create a piece of art inspired by the nature that depicts “Wings of the Tropics.” Students will research and work on art pieces of birds, insects, and flying creatures of The Tropics, we know and love. Selected entries will be featured in the Hibiscus Gallery during our Fine Arts Festival and winners will receive cash prizes.

Draw, Paint, Collage, Photograph, Inspire.

Contest submissions must be received no later than January 17, 2020. Art reception and announcement of winners will happen on Thursday, January 23, 2020. This contest is open for Miami-Dade County students (public and private) in grades 4 through 12. Contest groups are split up by grades 4-6, 7-9, 10-12. Cash prizes for winners will be provided by

our generous sponsor The Corradino Group and include:

Grades 4-6: $1,000 for the 1st place school; $400 for individual 1st place student, $300 for the 2nd place student and $200 for the 3rd place student.

Grades 7-9: $1,000 for the 1st place school; $400 for the individual 1st place student, $300 for the 2nd place student and $200 for the 3rd place student.

Grades 10-12: $1,000 for the 1st place school; $400 for individual 1st place student, $300 for the 2nd place student and $200 for the 3rd place student.

Gardens Choice winner: $100 and a membership to the Garden.

For more information, please call Lacey Bray at 305-669-6990.