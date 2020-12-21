2021 brings new programs to Pinecrest Gardens

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

From Ballroom Dancing to Musical Theater; 2021 Brings New, Fresh and Exciting Education Initiatives to Pinecrest Gardens.

We are welcoming the New Year with a cornucopia of fabulous new and exciting educational opportunities for children of all ages. We have greatly broadened our scope of offerings and we are thrilled to add some amazing selections that include art, music and dance. Please note that all classes and programs will adhere to the Village of Pinecrest’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

ARTCADEMY

KidCademy

A two-hour class that will combine motor skills development, exercise, art, music and play.

Kids and their parents will partake in this interactive preschool preparatory environment in the Garden. KidCademy is designed for discovery through adventure, with daily themed activities, exercises, and classroom time. Participants choose from classes 1x a week, 2x a week or 3x a week. Drop in classes available, space permitting. Space in this class is extremely limited to ensure safety.

Ages: 1 – 4 years old.

Dates: Winter Semester — Tuesday January 5 through Thursday March 11 (10 week).

Afterschool Classes

Afterschool we will explore new ideas and themes. On Wednesdays, we explore different art techniques, abstract and realistic art with gardens as our backdrop! On Thursdays in Azucar, students will work on Spanish introduction and immersion. Classes require parent participation.

Ages: Ages Kindergarten – 2nd grade.

Dates: Winter Semester: January 6 through March 11 (10 week) Wednesdays: Planet Art & Thursdays: Azucar (Spanish immersion).

Cortada Afterschool Academy

Cortada Science Art Academy at Pinecrest Gardens helps students better understand our world, develop leadership skills, and use art for social change. Developed by Xavier Cortada, renowned eco-artist and Pinecrest Gardens’ Artist-in-Residence, this immersive outdoor program distills decades of work into 3 comprehensive modules for 3rd – 12th grade students.

In our complex, ever-changing world, we need the next generation of leaders to be creative problem solvers, driven by empathy and guided by science. Empower your child with the tools they need to become a change maker in their community, enroll today.

Full Semester: 15 Weeks (January 4 –April 23)

Module 1:

Defend Biodiversity using Science Art: 5 Weeks (January 4 – February 5).

Module 2:

Conserve Florida’s Fragile Ecosystems: 5 Weeks (February 8 – March 12).

Module 3:

Discover the North & South Poles: 5 Weeks (March 15 – April 23).

ENCORE ACADEMY OF THE ARTS

Mini Mozart Strings Ensemble: Violin & Cello

This class is designed for student’s ages 3 to 5 years old without any previous experience playing violin and/or cello.

Students will have the opportunity to try the cello and the violin so they can later make a decision as which instrument they like best, and learn to play! Encore Academy of the Arts will provide the instruments to be used in class. Information about renting or buying your child’s own instrument will be provided upon registration.

Dates:

Session I Friday January 8 to February 26 (8 weeks).

Session II Friday March 5 through May 21 (12 weeks).

Stravinsky Strings Ensemble: Strings

This class is designed for students 13 years old and up that have previous experience playing violin and/or cello. Students are required to bring their own instruments to this class. They will be exposed to orchestral music designed to develop their ensemble playing.

Dates:

Session I Friday January 8 to February 26 (8 weeks).

Session II Friday March 5 through May 21 (12 weeks).

Little Mozart Strings Ensemble

This class is designed for students ages 5 to 7 years old without any previous experience playing violin and/or cello. Students will have the opportunity to try the cello and the violin so they can later make a decision as which instrument they like best! Encore Academy of the Arts will provide the instruments to be used in class. Information about renting or buying your child’s own instrument will be provided upon registration.

Dates:

Session I Saturday January 9 to February 27 (8 weeks).

Session II Saturday March 6 through May 22 (12 weeks).

ENCORE’S MUSICAL THEATRE GROUP

This class is designed for students ages 8 years old and up with or without any previous experience in musical theater. Students will specifically learn about audition etiquette, audition preparation, monologue choosing, rehearsal etiquette, musicianship, actor behavior, production, and performance. This class builds leadership, ensemble work, and individualism while strengthening performance technique in acting, singing, and dancing.

The musical will be cast by a director, music director, and choreographer once the entire company is enrolled and classes have begun. We work on mini musicals and junior versions of famous musical productions. Consider becoming a part of our Encore family, we would love to have you!

Dates:

Session I Saturdays January 9 to March 13 (10 weeks).

Session II Saturdays March 20 to May 22 (10 weeks).

Encore’s Private Lessons in Piano, Violin, Cello, Guitar, Drums and Voice

Encore Academy of the Arts offers piano, violin, cello, guitar, drums and voice private lessons at Pinecrest Gardens during the day for homeschool students as well as afterschool. These classes are one-on-one private lessons and can be scheduled Monday through Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM.

Schedule:

One-hour sessions, once a week, monthly.

30 min sessions, once a week, monthly.

1 hour/week or 30 min/week:

Pinecrest Dance Project

Ballroom I

Students will learn the basic steps of Mambo, Cha Cha Cha, Waltz, Tango, Rumba, Swing, Foxtrot, and more! This class prepares students (ages 6-8) for social environments. Students spend their time dancing, meeting new friends and having fun. In addition, during the class, students stay active, burning calories, improving their flexibility, strength, agility and posture.

Dates: Classes begin Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Pricing: $75/ month, weekly classes (rolling membership).

Ballroom II

Students will keep learning the basic steps of Mambo, Cha Cha Cha, Waltz, Tango, Rumba, Swing, Foxtrot, and much more! This class prepares pre-teenagers (ages 9-12) for social environments. The students will learn diverse steps and turns in an easy and fun way. It will benefit the students with self-confidence, grace, coordination and posture while they discover and develop social skills!

Dates: Classes begin Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Pricing: $75/ month, weekly classes (rolling membership)

For further details on times and pricing visit: https://www.pinecrestgardens.org/education.